Nicola Payne: Murder accused went abroad fearing fit-up

Image copyright Court artist Helen Tipper Image caption Nigel Barwell said police made him feel "singled out"

A man accused of murdering a teenage mother in 1991 told a court he left the country soon after her disappearance because he feared being "fitted up" by police.

Nigel Barwell and his brother-in-law Thomas O'Reilly were first arrested three days after Nicola Payne vanished and both deny her murder.

Mr Barwell said he went to France after police were "hostile" and "oppressive".

He said: "Me and Thomas are innocent. We would never harm a young lady."

Prosecutors allege 18-year-old Miss Payne was abducted as she crossed wasteland to her parents' house in Coventry.

Mr Barwell said he and Mr O'Reilly was stuck in a broken down car in Rugby, Warwickshire, on the night she disappeared, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Nicola Payne was last seen on 14 December 1991

Mr Barwell told the jury they had been for a night out and slept in the car because the friend they had gone to visit was not in.

When they woke up he said his car would not start and so they did not get home until late on the Saturday night.

When asked why he had not bought a parking ticket he told the court: "I wish I had."

Mr Barwell told the court until Miss Payne's disappearance, he "never even knew she existed".

The jury has previously heard Mr Barwell, of Copperas Street, and Mr O'Reilly, of Ribble Road, are now aged 51 but were both 27 at the time of Miss Payne's disappearance, on 14 December.

Miss Payne had a seven-month-old son, Owen, with her boyfriend Jason Cook. Her body has never been found.

The trial continues.