Murder charges over fatal Nuneaton park stabbing

Morgan Hehir, 20, will be missed by many, said his family

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man stabbed to death in a park in Warwickshire.

Declan Gray, 20, and Karlton Gray, 18, both of Waverley Square, Nuneaton, are accused of killing 20-year-old Morgan Hehir on Saturday night.

The pair are due at Leamington Magistrates Court later.

A 39-year-old man remains in custody arrested on suspicion of murder, and two further men have been bailed while investigations continue.

A 16-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders has also been bailed.

Mr Hehir sustained knife wounds in an attack on 31 October at Pool Bank Recreational Park off Queens Road in Nuneaton.

He died in University Hospital Coventry overnight.

An area around the park closed for forensic examination has now been reopened.