Coventry nursing home 'does not have enough staff'

A Coventry nursing home has been rated as "inadequate" after inspectors found it did not have enough staff.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Haven Nursing Home in September in response to concerns raised by staff and relatives.

It found the home, which has a history of non-compliance with regulations, did not have a CQC registered manager.

A new manager who took over last month said safety and comfort had been improved.

Inspectors found that staff were kind and tried their best to provide care.

It also said relatives and friends were allowed to visit at any time of day.

The home can care for up to 70 older people, and mainly looks after people with dementia.

Inspectors found:

Staff not always available when people needed them

Limited opportunities for social actives

Most people only got a shower once a week and many not helped to wash at night or clean their teeth

People felt concerns not listened to

The home will remain in special measures and be kept under review.

Maurice Fordy, manager of Haven Nursing Home since October 5, said: "The report refers to a situation as it was prior to September of this year.

"We have worked closely with the CQC and the local authority to ensure the improved safety and comfort of residents at the nursing home.

"The manager from that time has been replaced and I am pleased with the improvements that we have made so far."