Nicola Payne murder: Accused's kidnap and threat claim

Image copyright Court artist Helen Tipper Image caption Nigel Barwell, left, and Thomas O'Reilly deny murdering Nicola Payne

A man who denies murdering a teenage mother in 1991 cried as he told a court he was kidnapped by three men who threatened to cut off his fingers if he did not confess to the killing.

Thomas O'Reilly said he was blindfolded, taped to a chair and held captive overnight by a gang who questioned him over the disappearance of Nicola Payne.

Mr O'Reilly and Nigel Barwell deny murder at Birmingham Crown Court.

Miss Payne's body has never been found.

The prosecution alleges that Mr O'Reilly, of Ribble Road, and his brother-in-law Mr Barwell, of Copperas Street, murdered the 18-year-old mother-of-one and disposed of her body.

O'Reilly told jurors he was kidnapped from the subway near Coventry's Manor Farm Estate and later taken upstairs in a house in April 1992.

He said: "I was put in a chair and tied to the chair very tightly with tape.

"They put my hands on my legs and taped my hands and my legs to the chair.

"They were asking what we had done with Nicola Payne. I kept telling them we have done nothing.

"They said they were going to cut my fingers off."

He said in the end he was put back into a car and left in the street, still wearing a blindfold.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Nicola Payne was last seen on 14 December 1991

Prosecutor Andrew Smith QC told the jury the defendants deliberately delayed their attendance at identity parades in 1991 and 1992.

Asked to explain why he travelled abroad - missing his daughter's birthday, Mr Barwell told jurors: "The decision to go to France was one made in haste.

"We sincerely thought that the police were going to try to fit us up for something that we had no knowledge of whatsoever.

"It wasn't witnesses per se that I was worried about - it was certain police officers involved in the investigation at the time in 1991."

Mr Barwell said he and his co-defendant had "every sympathy" for Miss Payne's family but had played no part in her disappearance.

The trial continues.