Morgan Hehir named as Nuneaton park fatal stabbing victim
A man stabbed to death in a Warwickshire park has been named by police as Morgan James Francis Hehir.
The 20-year-old died in hospital from knife wounds after an attack at Pool Bank Recreational Park in Nuneaton on Saturday.
Morgan's family said: "He was much loved by us and will be missed by so many."
A murder investigation is under way into his death and seven arrests have been made, said police.
Another man received multiple stab wounds, which were not life-threatening, and he was taken to University Hospital Coventry but later discharged.
Five men - aged 18, 36, 39, 41 and 20 - have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A 16-year-old girl is being questioned on suspicion of assisting offenders.
A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.