Morgan Hehir named as Nuneaton park fatal stabbing victim

Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Morgan Hehir will be missed by many, said his family

A man stabbed to death in a Warwickshire park has been named by police as Morgan James Francis Hehir.

The 20-year-old died in hospital from knife wounds after an attack at Pool Bank Recreational Park in Nuneaton on Saturday.

Morgan's family said: "He was much loved by us and will be missed by so many."

A murder investigation is under way into his death and seven arrests have been made, said police.

Image copyright Google Image caption The stabbing happened at Pool Bank Recreational Park in Nuneaton

Another man received multiple stab wounds, which were not life-threatening, and he was taken to University Hospital Coventry but later discharged.

Five men - aged 18, 36, 39, 41 and 20 - have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 16-year-old girl is being questioned on suspicion of assisting offenders.

A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.