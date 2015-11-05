Third murder charge over fatal Nuneaton park stabbing

From the section

Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Morgan Hehir, 20, died in hospital after being stabbed in a park

A third person has been charged with the murder of a man stabbed to death in a park in Warwickshire.

Simon Rowbotham, 39, from Meadow Street in Nuneaton, is due at Leamington Magistrates Court later.

Two other men, 20-year-old Declan Gray and 18-year-old Karlton Gray both of Waverley Square, Nuneaton, are also accused of killing 20-year-old Morgan Hehir on Saturday night.

Two further men have been bailed while investigations continue.

A 16-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders has also been bailed.

Mr Hehir sustained knife wounds in the attack on 31 October at Pool Bank Recreational Park off Queens Road in Nuneaton.

He died in hospital later that night.