Bidford-on-Avon bridge reopens after tractor crash

A medieval bridge has reopened five months after a tractor ploughed into it.

The crop sprayer hit the parapet of the structure, in Bidford-on-Avon, Warwickshire, in June prompting its closure to motorists.

The bridge reopened on Tuesday, but will close for two days later this month while bollards are installed.

The crash caused heavy masonry to fall into the Avon and led to a diversion around Welford-on-Avon and Barford.

At the time of the incident, police said the driver of the tractor had "decided to go over the bridge" despite the presence of signs intended to prevent heavy vehicles from using it.

Police began an investigation, but have since said no action will be taken.

The road will close again from 18 to 20 November, between 10:00 and 15:00 GMT each day, while bollards are installed.

A Warwickshire County Council spokesman said this fresh closure was due to "an unfortunate delay in manufacturing and delivery of the landing area bollards".