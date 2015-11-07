Two arrested after 'stolen' car hits Nuneaton pedestrians
- 7 November 2015
- From the section Coventry & Warwickshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have been taken to hospital after they were hit by a car police believe was stolen.
A 55-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were hit by a black Hyundai outside a branch of Yorkshire Bank on Coton Road, Nuneaton, at about 12:40 GMT.
Both were taken by ambulance to George Eliot Hospital in Nuneaton.
Two men aged 45 and 46 were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and are in police custody.