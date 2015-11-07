Two arrested after 'stolen' car hits Nuneaton pedestrians

Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Police officers at the scene in Nuneaton where two pedestrians were hit by a stolen car

Two people have been taken to hospital after they were hit by a car police believe was stolen.

A 55-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were hit by a black Hyundai outside a branch of Yorkshire Bank on Coton Road, Nuneaton, at about 12:40 GMT.

Both were taken by ambulance to George Eliot Hospital in Nuneaton.

Two men aged 45 and 46 were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and are in police custody.