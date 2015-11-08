Cawston crash: Girl dies and toddler injured in crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the B4642 Coventry Road in Cawston, Rugby

A girl has died in a crash involving seven other people, including three children, in Warwickshire.

The two-car collision, involving two families, happened at 11:10 GMT on the B4642 Coventry Road in Cawston, Rugby.

Helicopters and several ambulances were sent to the scene where paramedics found a girl being given CPR by bystanders.

The girl was taken to hospital where it was confirmed she had died. A young boy in the same car suffered a head injury.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the boy was believed to be aged under two.

Freed from car

He was treated at the scene and taken to the University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

The children's mother and father were trapped in the wreckage and had to be freed by the fire service.

The spokeswoman said the mother suffered pelvic and abdominal injuries and the father had upper limb injuries. Both were taken to hospital.

"In the second car, the family of four had less serious injuries," she said. "An 11-year-old boy and 7-year-old-girl were checked over but appeared to be uninjured.

"Their mother and father suffered seatbelt-related injuries and all four were taken to the same hospital by land ambulance as a precautionary measure."

The road has since reopened after being closed by police for much of the day.