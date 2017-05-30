Rugby council boss Sean Lawson and wife found dead

Image copyright Rugby Borough Council Image caption Sean Lawson also chaired the Rugby Safety Advisory Group

A council boss and his wife have been found dead, the leader of Rugby Borough Council has confirmed.

Councillor Michael Stokes said in a statement it was with "great sadness" he announced the news of Sean Lawson's death.

Mr Lawson had worked at the authority for more than 12 years as head of its environment and public realm department.

Warwickshire Police said they were not treating the deaths as suspicious.

The council statement added: "Sean was close to his staff and news of his death has been a shock to us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

It is thought the couple died at the weekend, the council said.

Police confirmed they were called to a property on Wiggins Close, Rugby, where they found the bodies of a 50-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman.

Det Insp Matthew Pyatt said: "We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths. The case will be handed over to the coroner."