Man charged with tattoo artist's murder in Coventry

Image copyright Grizzly Art Collective Image caption Mr Nesmith had been an apprentice tattoo artist at Grizzly Tattoo Collective

A man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed at a petrol station.

Mark Nesmith, 35, died in hospital after being stabbed at a BP garage in The Butts, Coventry on Sunday.

Tyler Smith from Attoxhall Road, Coventry, is due before magistrates in the city on Wednesday.

Mr Nesmith's mother, Linda, said she was heartbroken over his death. Work colleagues have also paid tribute to the tattoo artist.

Staff from Grizzly Tattoo Collective, where Mr Nesmith, known as Nessy, used to work described him as "a remarkable young man" who will be sadly missed.

"We cannot express our deep sadness we have over the death of Mark Nesmith, not only was he an employee and colleague of the Grizzly Art Collective studio, he was family to us all.

"We had the pleasure of knowing Nessy since the day he came and asked for a tattoo apprenticeship he is a very talented unique artist."

He was well-known in the tattoo convention scene and would talk to anyone as if he had know them for years, they added.

"It was an honour to work with this talented man over the years he worked at our studio. He will always hold a big place in our hearts,"

His mother Linda said: "Our darling son Mark was a fun loving caring, talented young man who will be badly missed by all that knew him, our hearts are broken."