Man dies after being hit by taxi in Leamington Spa

The crash happened at the A425 at the junction with Old Warwick Road

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a taxi in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire Police said.

Emergency services were called after the crash, at 00:04 BST on Wednesday, on the A425 at the junction with Old Warwick Road.

Police said the silver Renault taxi van had been travelling along High Street towards the railway station.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the man, 32, had been trapped beneath the vehicle with very serious injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene

The taxi driver has been questioned by police.

Sgt Jem Mountford said: "We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or who may have seen the man prior to the incident.

"Our thoughts are with his family."