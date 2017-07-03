Rapist who burned and beat youth jailed for 11 years

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Timothy Forsyth pretended he had rescued the youth from a group of attackers

A man has been jailed for 11 years after raping and assaulting a Coventry teenager.

Timothy Forsyth, 23, attacked the 19-year-old victim at a children's play area before walking him home and posing as a bystander who had witnessed the assault.

He also took the victim to a cash machine and robbed him.

Forsyth, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to rape, robbery, assault and theft at Warwick Crown Court.

Police said Forsyth befriended the victim on Hall Green Road before raping him at a children's play area in Bell Green where he also beat him and burned his face with cigarettes.

After the attack, Forsyth walked the victim home and said he'd come to his rescue after seeing him being attacked by a group of men.

He initially denied the offence when the victim revealed the truth but CCTV footage was found of Forsyth taking the teenager to a nearby cash machine after the attack on 15 September.

Det Con Rebecca Jones from West Midlands Police said Forsyth "fabricated a web of lies and became aggressive in the police interview, spitting and throwing drinks at officers."

She praised the victim's bravery in coming forward.