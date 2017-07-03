Fox freed from cemetery after making 'grave' mistake

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The animal was freed and released into the wild

A fox got itself wedged between two headstones at a cemetery and had to be freed by the RSPCA.

The charity was contacted by a member of the public who spotted the animal at St Mary Magdalene Church in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire.

Inspector Georgia McCormick said the animal was completely trapped and unable to free itself when she got to the site last Thursday.

The animal, which was not injured, was rescued and released into the wild.

See updates on this and other stories from across Coventry and Warwickshire here

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The animal was spotted by a member of the public at St Mary Magdalene Church in Leamington Spa

Ms McCormick said: "I'm not sure how he managed to get there, or how long he had been there for, but he really was in a tight spot.

"The call came into us at 11am, and as foxes are nocturnal animals I can only imagine he had been there from the night before.

"I managed to carefully free him and check him over - thankfully he wasn't injured and so he was released back into the wild.

"I dread to think what could have happened to him if we hadn't have been contacted."