Man dies after 'altercation' in Nuneaton
A man has died following an "altercation" in Nuneaton, police said.
Warwickshire Police said they were called to Harefield Road on Saturday at 13:05 BST.
A man in his 60s was taken to hospital where he later died.
A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after being originally arrested on suspicion of assault. Detectives are appealing for witnesses.
The force has launched a murder investigation and say the two men involved are believed to be known to each other.