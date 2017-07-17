Atherstone crash: Three teenagers killed

Image copyright Google Image caption A fourth passenger was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for treatment

Three teenagers died when a car came off a road in Warwickshire and hit a tree.

A total of four teenagers were in the car, driving in The Common in Baxterley, Atherstone, when the crash happened at about 16:40 BST on Sunday.

Two men aged 18 and 19 and an 18-year-old woman died at the scene.

A fourth passenger in the grey BMW three series car was taken to hospital with neck, chest and abdominal injuries.

They were taken to the University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for treatment.

