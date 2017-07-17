Coventry & Warwickshire

Rugby man charged with child sex offences

A man has been charged with historical sex offences against three children.

Douglas Roy Miller, 56, of Rugby, is due to appear in court next month charged with raping a girl aged between 13 and 15, police said.

He is also charged with two counts of indecent assault on a girl under 16 and gross indecency with a girl under 16.

The alleged crimes in the 1990s and 2000s also include taking an indecent photograph of a child and possession of an indecent photo.

Mr Miller is set to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court on 16 August.

For more Warwickshire news

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites