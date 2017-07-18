Two teenage victims of fatal Atherstone crash named

Image caption Cards and tributes have been left at the scene

Two of three teenagers who died when their car hit a tree have been named as Ryan Barber and Trudi-Mae Kennell.

The third victim of Sunday's crash in Atherstone is yet to be identified.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, were killed alongside Miss Kennell, 18, when their BMW came off the road and hit a tree on Sunday.

An 18-year-old woman, who was in another car, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened around 16:40 BST between Merevale Lane and Waste Lane on The Common

A fourth passenger in the BMW suffered serious injuries.

Both Ryan and Trudi-Mae were students at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College, which said in a statement the pair would be "very much missed".

"Trudi-Mae was a lovely girl, she was a diligent and hardworking student," said the statement, which added she had recently completed her second year in sport and exercise science.

"She was a model student, did everything that was asked because she wanted to be successful and achieve her potential. She got on well with everyone and was deciding if she wanted to do an apprenticeship or go to university.

"Ryan was an engineering apprentice and attended the college on day release. His attendance was excellent and he was making excellent progress. Like Trudi-Mae he was very popular and will also be sadly missed."