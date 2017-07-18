Coventry teenager held over terror offences
- 18 July 2017
- From the section Coventry & Warwickshire
An 18-year-old woman from Coventry has been arrested on suspicion of terror offences.
She is suspected of being concerned in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.
The suspect is being questioned by West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit at a police station in the region.
The arrest was "pre-planned and intelligence-led; there was no risk to the public", a police statement said.