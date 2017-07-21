Atherstone fatal crash teens were returning from Snowdonia trip

Image copyright Family handout Image caption William Louch, Trudi-Mae Kennell and Ryan Barber all died on their way home from camping at Snowdonia

Three friends were killed in a "catastrophic car accident" after spending the weekend together climbing Snowdonia, their families say.

Couple Ryan Barber, 19, and Trudi-Mae Kennell, 18, died along with William Louch, also 18, when their car hit a tree on Sunday afternoon.

A fourth person, named locally as Dan Wale, 18, was injured in the crash in Atherstone, Warwickshire.

Their families said their lives have been destroyed.

An 18-year-old woman, in another car, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released while inquiries continue, police said.

More updates on this story

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The friends had camped overnight at Snowdonia

Image caption A book of condolence has been opened at the college the victims attended

The friends had camped overnight at Snowdonia, in north Wales, and were returning home when the BMW they were in came off The Common at about 16:40 BST.

Tammi Garcia Sanchez, Ryan Barber's mother, said her son was becoming "the most beautiful man" and had the "purest, deepest love anyone could ever hope to find" with his girlfriend Ms Kennell.

Ryan's father David said his son, who was finishing his engineering apprenticeship, was "always planning his next adventure" and had a bright future ahead of him.

Image caption Cards and tributes have been left at the scene

Ms Kennell's mum, Elaine, said her "precious, beloved daughter" had been her happiest since meeting Ryan 18 months earlier.

"My girl had gotten over two episodes where she could not walk and came back fighting to finish her sports diploma course at N.W.H.C [North Warwickshire and Hinckley College] and in February this year she passed her life-guarding exam at Atherstone Leisure Complex where she had just secured a job as a receptionist and life guard."

"The next chapter of her life was just beginning."

William Louch's family said they were devastated by the "catastrophic" crash and took great comfort from knowing he had enjoyed an "amazing weekend" with his friends.

"He already is hugely missed and we don't even know how to start to comprehend the rest of our lives without him," they said.