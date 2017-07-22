Coventry & Warwickshire

Warwick parade marks MoD depot's 75th anniversary

Soldiers have taken part in a parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of an ammunition depot.

Soldiers from the Ministry of Defence's (MoD) Kineton Station, accompanied by a band, marched from Warwick Castle to Pageant Gardens in the town.

Kineton Station has a permanent staff of more than 200 military personnel.

The parade was followed by an open day at Marlborough Barracks, Southam.
