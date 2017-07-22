Warwick parade marks MoD depot's 75th anniversary
- 22 July 2017
- From the section Coventry & Warwickshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Soldiers have taken part in a parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of an ammunition depot.
Soldiers from the Ministry of Defence's (MoD) Kineton Station, accompanied by a band, marched from Warwick Castle to Pageant Gardens in the town.
Kineton Station has a permanent staff of more than 200 military personnel.
The parade was followed by an open day at Marlborough Barracks, Southam.