Warwick parade marks MoD depot's 75th anniversary

Image caption The parade was held in Warwick in the morning

Soldiers have taken part in a parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of an ammunition depot.

Soldiers from the Ministry of Defence's (MoD) Kineton Station, accompanied by a band, marched from Warwick Castle to Pageant Gardens in the town.

Kineton Station has a permanent staff of more than 200 military personnel.

The parade was followed by an open day at Marlborough Barracks, Southam.

Image caption Kineton Station has a permanent staff of more than 200 military personnel