Sandeep Samra of Coventry charged with terror offence

An 18-year-old woman has been charged with a terrorism offence.

Sandeep Samra, of Alder Road, Coventry, was charged with being concerned in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism, police said.

Ms Samra, who was arrested on Tuesday, was due before Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

"The arrest was pre-planned and intelligence-led and there was no risk to the public's safety," a West Midlands Police statement said.

For more Coventry news

She was charged with "being engaged in conduct in preparation for giving effect to her intention to commit acts of terrorism or to assist others to commit such acts," between 7 June and 6 July, it added.