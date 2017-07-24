Coventry fatal bus crash: Kailash Chander charged

Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption Five others were injured in the crash

A bus driver has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after two people died when his vehicle crashed into a supermarket.

Passenger Rowan Fitzgerald, seven, and pedestrian Dora Hancox, 76, died in the crash in Coventry in October 2015.

Kailash Chander, 79, a former mayor of Leamington Spa, is also charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is due at Coventry Magistrates' Court on 7 September.

Image copyright South West News Service Image caption Kailash Chander is a former mayor of neighbouring Leamington Spa

His employer, Midland Red (South) Limited, has been charged with two offences under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The firm is also due to appear in the court on the same day.

When the crash happened, Rowan, of Leamington Spa, was on the upper deck with his grandparents and his cousin, an eight-year-old girl who was seriously hurt.

Five other people required hospital treatment.

The bus hit a number of cars and a lamppost before crashing into the open supermarket.