Girl, 4, scarred in 'horrible' Nuneaton dog attack

Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption The child was with her mother and two sisters when she was attacked

A four-year-old girl has been "potentially scarred for life" after a "horrible" dog attack in Warwickshire.

The child, who was with her mother and two sisters, was attacked in Nuneaton on Monday, between 19:00 and 19:15 BST.

The dog, which was with four older teenage boys, bit the girl's face before running off with them along Marner Road in the direction of Middlemarch Road.

Warwickshire Police said the animal answered to the name of Tig.

PC Ruth Phillips said: "This was a horrible attack on a young girl that will potentially leave her scarred for life.

"The owners of the dog made no attempt to check she was alright and instead decided to run off.

"We're keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the attack or recognises the description of the dog."

The dog was described as being "tan-coloured, of stocky build with a white patch of fur on its chest and quite a long snout".