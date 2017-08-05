Charity dolls' house on Rightmove fools movers

Image copyright Peter Clarke Image caption The doll's house was placed on property website Rightmove for a "joke"

A £500 dolls' house put on a property website has attracted queries from buyers thinking it was a real home.

The 75cm (30in) high house belongs to a Warwickshire hospice charity - Shipston Home Nursing - which is hoping to raise money to support its services.

It was placed on Rightmove "as a joke" by an estate agent which is supporting the charity, the Warwick Courier reports.

The charity said the toy did look like a "charming property".

Image copyright Peter Clarke Image caption The house is described as having a "unique feature" in that its front swings open

The toy is described on the website as a "classic Georgian house" with four bedrooms, a drawing room and "potential for further accommodation".

"A classic Georgian House in a quiet location situated in a popular village in south Warwickshire with many original traditional features," the description reads.

"Notably there is a fireplace, an Aga, exposed wood floors and charming period features.

"A unique feature of the property is the roof and front elevations swing open to reveal beautiful accommodation set on three floors and it is part furnished.

"The property is not sold to include land or outside space but we suggest a child's playroom or bedroom would be the perfect setting for the grand home."

Image copyright Peter Clarke Image caption The house has "many traditional features", the description says

"We put it on Rightmove as a joke but we actually had somebody who wanted to view it, thinking it was a proper house," said branch manager Sally Coombs, of Peter Clarke Estate Agents.

"We said to the caller that if they looked at it properly, they would see it was a doll's house."

Image copyright Peter Clarke Image caption The house is "partly furnished" with an Aga, according to the description on Rightmove

The house was made for the charity by a supporter as a "labour of love", said the hospice's fundraising co-ordinator Rebecca Mawle.

They have not specified a price for the toy but said they hoped bids will be "as high as possible".

"It's beautifully made," she said.

"We are taking bids until 7 September and money will go towards supporting our care for terminally-ill patients."

She said she thought the idea the toy had caused confusion with some home buyers was "hilarious", adding: "Looking at it on the pictures, it really does look like a charming property".