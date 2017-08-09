Goat's Milk beer chosen as Britain's champion

Image copyright CAMRA Image caption Paul Hamblett from the brewery said he hoped the win would put the them on the map

An independent craft brewer has had his beer crowned Supreme Champion at the Great British Beer Festival.

Stewart Elliott said his pale barley and citrus aroma Goat's Milk was "lucky on the day" to beat more than 20 others at the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) organised show.

The beer is brewed at Churchend Brewery near Nuneaton, in Warwickshire.

The brewery was founded in 1994 and now employs 30 people and supplies two pubs in Stoke Golding and Worcester.

Mr Elliott described his champion beer, originally brewed and named for a festival taking place in the Goat pub near Peterborough, as refreshing with a bitter finish.

"We're like a lot of small producers I imagine and we like to let it do its own thing.. eight to 10 days before we cask it and it goes out," he said.

Nick Boley, Camra's national director responsible for the competition held in London, said: "Goat's Milk is a stand out beer - it has a lovely balance of malts and hops and a full flavour.

"It is a very fine example of a bitter and incredibly refreshing."

The beer festival, which opened on Tuesday, will see more than 50,000 people visit to sample more than 900 beers, ciders and wines.