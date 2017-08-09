Murder charges over man found in Coventry street

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Adam Chandler was found unconscious by police

Three men have appeared in court accused of the murder of a man who was found collapsed in Coventry last year.

Adam Chandler, 51, previously known as Adam Holmes, was found in Fairfax Street on 13 June 2016, police said. He died later in hospital.

Alex Cooke, 28, Sean Ennis, 29, and 36-year-old Rocky Murray from St Michael's Road, all from Coventry were charged with murder on Wednesday.

They were remanded by city magistrates to appear at crown court on Friday.

More updates on this story