Police hunt driver after M42 crash death in Warwickshire

A driver is being sought by police following a crash in which an 83-year-old man died.

Warwickshire Police said a Peugeot 307 carrying the man, from Coventry and a woman, was in collision with a gold Vauxhall Agila on the M42 in the county on Saturday.

Police are looking for the male driver of the Agila who is reported to have left the scene on foot.

The 74-year-old woman remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The crash happened between junction 10 and 11, near Granada Service Station, Atherstone, at 20:50 BST.

Det Insp Tim Sharp said: "The deceased's next of kin has been informed and specially trained officers are offering support to his family.

"We're currently working to locate the driver of the Agila and would appeal for anyone with information to contact us."