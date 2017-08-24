Thirteen men found in back of lorry at service station

Image copyright Google Image caption The road next to the service station was closed by police

A lorry driver has been arrested on suspicion of people trafficking after 13 men were found in the back of a vehicle at a service station.

Three of those discovered at Mangrove Service Station on A45 London Road in Rugby, Warwickshire, required medical attention.

They were taken to hospital and the remainder were taken into custody, police said.

The Border Agency has been informed of the discovery.

Warwickshire Police described the vehicle as an "overseas lorry".

The operation closed the A45 Westbound between the M45 and the A4071. It later reopened.

Image caption Three of 13 men found at the site needed medical attention

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the three men were treated at the scene for signs of heat exhaustion before being taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

Lorry driver Will Fry said he saw the men, whom he described as Middle Eastern, at the service station wrapped in blankets and silver foil.

He told BBC News that he was about to pull into the garage when he saw a "large number of police cars with blue lights flashing, ambulances and police everywhere".

"There was a continental fridge lorry with a trailer and its freight was strewn about all over the floor.

"Ambulance crew were attending to what looked like Middle Eastern gentlemen, most were bearded, and wrapped in silver foil and blankets with some not looking like they were in the best shape to be honest."

Hotel worker Tunde Kosa told the BBC she arrived for work at the Travelodge Rugby Dunchurch Hotel, which is near the service station, to find several police cars outside.

She said the hotel was not affected by incident.