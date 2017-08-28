Woman arrested after body find in Nuneaton

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said they were called to the scene by paramedics at 9:43 BST.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found at a property in Nuneaton.

The body of the 65-year-old was found in St Mary's Road just before 10:00 BST.

Warwickshire Police said it was believed the deceased and the suspect were known to each other.

The 63-year-old woman is in custody and the victim's next-of-kin have been informed. The force is appealing for witnesses.