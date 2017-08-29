Woman released after being arrested on suspicion of murder

Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency crews were called to the house on Monday morning

A woman arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found at a house has been released by police.

The 65-year-old man was found in St Mary's Road, in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, at about 09:45 BST on Monday.

Warwickshire Police said it was believed the deceased and the suspect were known to each other. The victim's next-of-kin have been informed.

The 64-year-old woman was released under investigation on Tuesday, a spokesman said.

Results of a post-mortem examination are yet to be revealed.

