'Inconclusive' test results over Nuneaton body find

Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Mr Cocks was found dead at his home

A man who was found dead at a house in Nuneaton has been named - and, police say, the results of a post mortem exam inconclusive.

Don Cocks, 65, was discovered at his house on St Mary's Road in Nuneaton on 28 August.

Paying tribute, his family described him as "big hearted" and "larger than life".

A 64-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

Police believe Mr Cocks and the arrested woman knew each other.

They said more tests would be required after an initial post mortem examination was inconclusive.

Mr Cocks' family said: "Don was a much loved dad, husband, brother, son and grandad and we are heartbroken to have lost him.

"Anyone that knew him knew what a big hearted, larger than life character he was. The world has lost a very unique, beloved man."