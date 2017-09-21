Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Richard Bennett admitted wounding the 69-year-old driver

Images of a road rage victim's injuries have been released by police condemning the "cowardly" attack.

The 69-year-old's arm and leg were left covered in blood after being repeatedly slammed in a car door.

Richard Bennett, 36, of Villiers Street, Coventry, admitted confronting the victim as he was trying to get out of his vehicle on 14 September 2016.

Bennett was jailed for four years after admitting wounding with intent.

'Red mist descended'

Bennett claimed the driver had nearly caused an accident and said he wanted to speak to him about putting him and his passengers' safety at risk.

He hurled abuse at the victim before pushing him over and leaving the scene, Leamington Crown Court heard.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The victim was left with "significant injuries", police said

Bennett initially denied the attack, claiming the victim had fallen over, but he admitted the charge on 14 September.

Det Con Sarah Vaughan, from West Midlands Police, said: "This was a cowardly and needless attack which left a pensioner with significant injuries.

"Bennett was previously a man of good character but the red mist descended on him after becoming agitated by another driver."