Image caption The aircraft crashed in a field in Wolvey, Warwickshire

A 55-year-old man has died after crashing in a light aircraft, police said.

A second man, 56, remains in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The plane came down in a field near Grove Farm in the village of Wolvey, Warwickshire at about 16:00 BST on Thursday.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said the aircraft had been "completely destroyed".

It is understood the two-seater plane had just taken off from an airstrip in Wolvey when the accident happened.

The men were badly burned but had been able to get themselves out of the plane.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch is working with Warwickshire Police to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.