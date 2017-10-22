Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage posted on social media shows police officers at the scene in Bermuda Park

Warwickshire Police have urged people to avoid a Nuneaton leisure complex due to an "ongoing incident", after unconfirmed reports of a gunman there.

The force tweeted that officers were attending the scene at Bermuda Park, with eyewitnesses saying the incident was taking place at a bowling alley.

Eyewitness Kelly Pettett told the BBC she was hiding in the toilet in a restaurant at the complex.

Police have said the incident is unconnected to terrorism.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to the leisure complex at 15:40 BST and that there were no casualties.

Ms Pettett, who is at the Frankie and Benny's restaurant, said: "I am hiding in the toilet with about 20 people.

"It looks like police have got the bowling alley surrounded. The police told me that the gunman is near the door with a hostage.

"Two ambulances have arrived, but I don't know if they have needed to use them."

Megan Westward said she was about to leave a children's soft play centre when staff told her to move away from the windows.

"There are quite a few bullet proof vans," he said. "We've just seen an air ambulance take off, there are ambulances and there are police in full body suits with guns."

She was then evacuated to a nearby hotel.

One witness told the BBC he had seen police officers "in full body armour", while a staff member at Bermuda Park business said: "We are on lockdown."

An eyewitness, Ian Brown, told the BBC he was at the leisure complex when police arrived.

He said there were helicopters overhead, including an air ambulance and a police helicopter.

Another man, Paul Edgington‏, tweeted that he was inside the cinema, asking police on social media: "I'm stuck in the cinema. Are we safe?"

Another eyewitness, Sarah Fleming, said she was in the Frankie and Benny's restaurant when it went "on lockdown".

"No-one was allowed in or out," she told Sky News. "So everyone is a little bit scared at the minute."

The ambulance service said it has "a number of resources" at the scene, including a hazardous area response team and an emergency planner.

An air ambulance was initially dispatched to the scene but has now left.

Bermuda Park includes a Holiday Inn Express hotel, a gym, a DIY store, a soft play centre and several restaurants.

