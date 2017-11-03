A driver who fell asleep at the wheel and killed a woman in a head-on crash has been handed a suspended sentence.

Norman Svenson, 71, was driving along the B4455 Fosse Way towards Stratford-Upon-Avon when his Jeep drifted across the road and hit another car.

Edwin Lilly, 72, was driving with his with his 70-year-old wife, Elaine, when they were hit. Mrs Lilly died in hospital from her injuries.

Svenson was disqualified from driving by Warwick Crown Court on Friday.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said when the defendant was arrested and gave a statement, he later indicated he did not remember what had happened.

The crash happened on 7 May 2016 on the B4455 between Fosse Cottages and Follybrook.

Svenson, from Nuneaton, later pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was given a 20-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and disqualified from driving for three years.