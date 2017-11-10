Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Jones was remanded in custody by magistrates in Leamington Spa

A man has been charged and three other people arrested during investigations into historic abuse of two teenagers.

Two girls are alleged to have been kidnapped, raped, and sexually assaulted in Rugby in 1998.

Peter Livingstone Jones, 55, from Coventry, has been charged with rape, kidnap and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

A 43-year-old woman and two men, both 53, have also been arrested in connection with the abuse.

Mr Jones, of Wheelwright Lane, was remanded in custody by magistrates in Leamington Spa and will appear at Warwick Crown Court on 14 December.

The woman, from Rugby, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping one of the girls in 1998 and has been bailed as investigations continue.

A 53-year-old man, from Coventry, was also bailed after being arrested on suspicion of indecently assaulting one of the girls in Leicestershire in 1997.

The other man, from Rugby, was arrested on suspicion of the same offence and released on bail.