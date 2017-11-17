Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption Neil Vann, a paramedic for 30 years, has been left shaken by the attack

A man who headbutted a paramedic in a "cowardly attack" leaving him unconscious has been jailed.

West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic Neil Vann was hurt as he was trying to treat a patient at a house in Nuneaton on Sunday at 23:45 GMT.

David Neal, 33, of Vale View, Nuneaton, was sentenced on Tuesday at Warwick Magistrates Court after admitting assault.

The service has "welcomed" his six-month custodial sentence.

Mr Vann, who has been a paramedic for 30 years, said he has been left shaken by the attack.

"I feel like I have to watch over my shoulder, this is unfair on me and the patient as they can't have my full attention," he said.

"I had the shakes and don't want to feel like I need to be concerned all the time but it's always going to be there at the back of my mind."

Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption David Neal headbutted the paramedic in Nuneaton on Sunday

Mr Vann added he is pleased with the sentence and hopes "people will think twice before assaulting us."

Trust chief executive Anthony Marsh said: "This was an abhorrent attack on a member of staff who was simply trying to help a patient in their hour of need.

"I am delighted that on this occasion, the magistrate has shown that such action will not be tolerated and handed down a custodial sentence."

Neal was sentenced for assault and told to pay £600 in compensation.