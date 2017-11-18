Image copyright Family handout Image caption Darren Cumberbatch was arrested at a hostel in Nuneaton

A funeral has been held for a man who died nine days after being arrested by police.

Warwickshire Police detained Darren Cumberbatch at a hostel in Nuneaton on 10 July after someone reported concerns about his behaviour.

The 32-year-old became ill and was taken to hospital where he died. His family alleges a Taser was used on him.

The case has been referred to The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

Image caption Mr Cumberbatch's funeral was led by Reverend Desmond Jaddoo

The service, held at Coventry Cathedral, was led by Reverend Desmond Jadoo alongside the Dean of Coventry, John Witcombe.

Mr Jadoo, also a community campaigner, said: "This is a time for reflection and laying him to rest. We will be applying pressure to the IPCC after the funeral.

"Laying Darren to rest is only a part of the journey that the Cumberbatch family are on, it's about that outpouring of unity and support for the family in reflection of [his] memory."