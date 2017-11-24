Image copyright Google Image caption The body of a 62-year-old man was found in Avon Street, Rugby

A woman held on suspicion of murdering a man whose body was found in Rugby has been released.

No further action will be taken over the 40-year-old, police said.

The body was found discovered in a communal area at Avon Court, in Avon Street, on Wednesday and is believed to be a 62-year-old from the town.

Det Insp Paul Thompson said: "At this time we are treating the death as unexplained and are keeping an open mind as to exactly what happened."