Image copyright Google Image caption A man was pronounced dead outside a property on Kettlewell Close in Warwick

A man has been charged with the murder of a 29-year-old found dead in the street on Boxing Day.

The victim was found with stab wounds outside a house in Kettlewell Close, Warwick, at 22:20 GMT on Tuesday.

Harry Stone, 21, of Sutherland Close, Warwick, was remanded in custody at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court earlier.

Police said a post-mortem examination had taken place and the dead man's family had been informed.

Mr Stone will appear at Warwick Crown Court at a date yet to be fixed.