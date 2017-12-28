Murder charge over Boxing Day death in Warwick
A man has been charged with the murder of a 29-year-old found dead in the street on Boxing Day.
The victim was found with stab wounds outside a house in Kettlewell Close, Warwick, at 22:20 GMT on Tuesday.
Harry Stone, 21, of Sutherland Close, Warwick, was remanded in custody at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court earlier.
Police said a post-mortem examination had taken place and the dead man's family had been informed.
Mr Stone will appear at Warwick Crown Court at a date yet to be fixed.