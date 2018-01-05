Image caption The crash happened on the M42 northbound between junctions nine and 10

A man has been arrested after two women died in a two-vehicle crash on the M42.

A white Mercedes van and a brown Vauxhall Meriva were involved in the collision at about 03:20 GMT.

Two back-seat passengers in the Vauxhall, a women in her 60s and one in her 50s, died at the scene.

The van driver, a 37-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and has been released under investigation.

Emergency services were called to the northbound side of the M42, between junction nine at Coleshill and junction 10 for Tamworth.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the driver of the car, a man in his 70s and a third passenger, a man in his 30s, did not require hospital treatment.

The van driver, a man in his 30s, sustained back pain and a hand injury and was taken to hospital.

Warwickshire Police said the next of kin had been informed.

There had been severe delays on the M42 while police carried out investigations. The road fully re-opened at about 11:15 GMT.

Insp Gary Bridgewater said: "I'd like to thank everyone for their patience.

"Officers are also keen to speak to anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident."