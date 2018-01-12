Image copyright PA Image caption David Clarke admitted seven charges over the stand-off

A man has admitted taking two people hostage during a four-hour siege at a bowling alley.

David Clarke, 53, of Ryde Avenue in Nuneaton, pleaded guilty to seven charges over the stand-off at MFA Bowl in Nuneaton in October.

These included two counts of false imprisonment and possession of a samurai sword and knife.

About 40 or 50 people were said to be inside the leisure complex at the time of the siege.

At Warwick Crown Court, Clarke also admitted possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause an indictable offence and one count of criminal damage.

He denied a second count of possession of an imitation firearm with intent cause an indictable offence.

According to a psychiatric report, he was suffering from an episode of depression at the time of the siege and had taken tramadol, diazepam and vodka.

Sentencing was adjourned for a pre-sentencing report. Clarke will be back in court on 2 March.