Image copyright University of Warwick Image caption Coventry hopes to have a demonstration vehicle available to shuttle visitors when it takes on the City of Culture title

Plans are in place for Coventry to have a new light railway when it becomes the UK's City of Culture in 2021.

The battery-operated, driverless vehicles would shuttle visitors between the railway station and the cultural attractions in the city centre.

The project is part of a £12m agreement between the city council and the University of Warwick, which is developing a rail link for Coventry.

The council described the project as "completely unique".

'Environmentally friendly'

The free-to-use city of culture service would be a temporary link ahead of a permanent shuttle being installed in the city.

The plans have been developed by researchers at the Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG), backed by £12m funding from the West Midlands Combined Authority.

"The city of culture title has prompted the council to think they ought to get something up and running," said Dr Nick Mallinson from WMG, who initiated the project.

"We plan to run an exhibition track that can carry passengers between the railway station and Bull Yard, in the city centre, in time for 2021."

Image copyright University of Warwick Image caption The designers hope the vehicles will be cheaper and environmentally friendly than traditional trams

It is hoped the project will result in a permanent transport scheme for Coventry that is more affordable than traditional trams.

"We are currently in the process of procuring industrial partners to develop the shuttle vehicle and the track," said Dr Mallinson.

If successful, it is hoped other cities would copy the scheme.

Jim O'Boyle, cabinet member for regeneration at Coventry City Council, said: "We are hoping to have a first demonstrator for the city of culture but there is a lot of work to be done.

"The idea is completely unique, it's innovative. There's nothing like it anywhere in the world.

"We will need to adhere to the highest possible standards to make sure it is safe. But where there's a will, there's a way.