Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Patricia McIntosh, known as Trish, was found dead on 15 November

An airline pilot has denied murdering his wife at her village home.

Patricia McIntosh, 56, was found with fatal head injuries by police in the hamlet of Knightcote, Warwickshire, in November.

Husband Andrew McIntosh, 54, pleaded not guilty to murder when he appeared at Warwick Crown Court.

Mr McIntosh, who had been living at a separate address in Woolscott at the time of his wife's death, was told he would face trial in May.

He was remanded in custody by Judge Andrew Lockhart QC.

The trial is expected to last for seven days.