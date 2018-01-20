A skip lorry driver has died in an accident involving a bus.

The man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene on Warwick Road in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire.

The crash happened at about 13:45 GMT on Wednesday, near to the Fisherman's car park.

The bus driver, a man in his 50s, suffered a leg injury and was trapped for 45 minutes by the damage to his vehicle before being cut free by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for treatment.

Warwickshire Police has appealed for information about the collision.

The force said the lorry driver's next of kin had been informed and have asked for privacy.