An engineering company has announced plans to build a new factory that will create 75 jobs by 2020.

Lontra, which makes industrial compressors, will open the new site near its headquarters in Napton-on-the-Hill, Warwickshire.

The site, which is set to open later this year, will see the workforce double to 50, with 25 new engineering and production jobs.

It is part of a £65m investment across two sites in the county.

The factory will create the firm's Blade Compressor. Work on the compressors is currently carried out in Republic of Ireland.

Steve Lindsey, chief executive officer and founder at Lontra, said the investment was a "new chapter" for the business.

"We are delighted to be spearheading a new wave of precision manufacturing in the UK, and are committed to the Midlands where we believe that some of the world's very best engineering minds can be found," he added.

Greg Clark, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy added: "Significant investments by companies, like Lontra, into the UK's advanced manufacturing base demonstrate the confidence businesses have in this approach and reflects the huge opportunities that exist both in the Midlands and the UK."