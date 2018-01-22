Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Nicola Payne was last seen in December 1991

The family of a woman who went missing more than 26 years ago are working with a private forensic search team in a bid to locate her body.

Nicola Payne, an 18-year-old mother of one, went missing while walking across wasteland near her parents' house in Coventry on 14 December 1991.

Her family said in an appeal in December, they just want to be able to lay her to rest.

Despite years of investigation Ms Payne's body has never been found.

The team of ex-military specialists has been using sonar and ground radar equipment around Coombe Country park in Warwickshire.

Image caption Nicola's parents have said they will never give up hope of finding their daughter

West Midlands Police said they are currently working with a specialist team as part of their continued search.

A spokesperson added: "The inquiry into Nicola's disappearance is subject to continual review and we are committed, as ever, to investigate any new information to bring closure for her family.

"Searches being carried at Coombe Lake are taking place as part of a review of work already done and are not in response to any new information."

Ms Payne's parents increased the reward for information last month from £10,000 to £30,000 using their own money.

Two men were cleared of Ms Payne's murder in 2015.