Image caption Officers foiled the gang by placing orders for fake documents

Seven men who forged identity documents, including British passports, have been jailed.

The gang, from the Midlands and London, also supplied residency documents and a university degree certificate for cash.

The group created fake IDs to help people live illegally in the UK but were foiled when undercover officers placed orders for the fake documents.

All the men admitted the charges against them and were jailed at Woolwich Crown Court.

Police were supplied with three passports for £800 each, a British residency permit for £600 and a university degree certificate for £200.

Insp Ben Thomas, of Immigration Enforcement's criminal and financial investigation team, said bringing the gang to justice stopped a "systematic and financially motivated assault on the UK's immigration system".

