Image copyright Britvic Image caption Britvic has been in Rugby for more than 30 years

Drinks manufacturer Britvic says it will create about 80 new jobs and invest in three new production lines in Warwickshire.

The jobs, including technical operators, engineers and team leaders, will be added at a site in Rugby, which currently employs 176 people.

The company said it was investing more than £100m there, as part of a £240m, three-year programme in Britain.

Three new can lines have recently been installed in the town.

These were amongst the fastest in the Europe, collectively producing 6,000 cans per minute, said the firm, which has been in Rugby for more than 30 years.

Chief supply chain officer at Britvic Clive Hooper said: "The site has undergone significant change in that time - from the 80s when we manually produced drinks, through to the 90s when we moved to full automation, to our position today."